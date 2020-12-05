Jennie
Blackmon
DARLINGTON -- Jennie Moody Norwood Blackmon, age 91, died Friday, December 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 Sunday in Mechanicsville Baptist Church Cemetery. Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask or face covering. Belk Funeral Home is assisting the family and asking everyone to follow social distancing guidelines.
Born January 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late David Coit Moody and the late Carrie Rhodes Moody. Mrs. Blackmon retired as a clerk from the ASCS( Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service)after working there for over thirty years. She then worked as a driver and clerk at Clanton's Auto Auction. Jennie always enjoyed flowers, working in her yard, and spending time with her family, especially her grands and great-grands. She was a devoted member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church, where she was recognized as having the longest membership of the congregation.
Surviving is her son, J.D. Norwood, granddaughters: Missy (Vernon) McKnight, Lindsey (Chris) G. Byrd, great-grandchildren: Dawson, Abby, Kyndall and Avery.
Mrs. Blackmon was preceded in death by her first husband, James A. Norwood, her second husband, David Blackmon, an infant daughter, Malloy Norwood, and three sisters and a brother.
Memorials may be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 2364 Cashua Ferry Rd, Darlington, SC 29540.
