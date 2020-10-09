Jeremy Taylor
Susenbach
Jeremy Taylor Susenbach, 22, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Jeremy was born a son of April Galloway Susenbach and Donald A. Susenbach, III.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Donna Susenbach.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Alana Susenbach; paternal grandfather, Don Susenbach, Jr., of Virginia and maternal grandmother, Geraldine Finch of Darlington.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
Memorials may be made to Florence County Parks and Recreation, Miracle League, 710 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501.
.
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 9, 2020.