Jeri Richardson



Masterson



MYRTLE BEACH -- Jeri Richardson Masterson, 52, passed away at Grand Strand Hospital on Tuesday, September 29, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Marion Baptist Church in Marion, SC. A private family interment will follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum.



Jeri was born in Myrtle Beach, the daughter of Jerry and Mary Lou Richardson. She was a graduate of Marion High School, Class of 1986 and the University of South Carolina. Having taught school in S.C. for more than 24 years, she had spent the last 15 at Lakewood Elementary School in Surfside and had received her National Board Certification in Elementary Education. She attended St. Michael's Catholic Church in Garden City, and was a member of Marion Baptist Church.



Surviving in addition to her parents of Murrells Inlet are her husband, Sean, a son, Connor, a daughter, Leanne, and a grandson, Gunner, all of the home, 2 brothers, Brad Richardson ( Kathy) of Myrtle Beach and Jason Richardson (Erin) of Marion, mother-in-law, Jean Masterson of Murrells Inlet, and many nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401.

