Jerome E. Register
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Jerome E.

Register

Jerome E. Register, 87, of Florence, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 3, 2021

Mr. Register was born a son of the late Annie Quick Register and William Ernest Register. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and a longtime member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Register retired as Chief of the Florence Fire Department after thirty-three years of service. He worked at McLeod Regional Medical Center and Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home after his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Stites Register; and son, Carmen Alan Register. He was the last of seven siblings.

Mr. Register is survived by his daughter, Lori Register (Tim Timmons); grandchildren, Brittany Curry and Cody Register; and great-grandchild, Brantley Eaddy.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

A special thanks to family, friends and to Amedisys Hospice Care for all their love and support.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Jan
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Our hearts are saddened we adored your daddy. He was the sweetest kindest man and he will forever hold a place in our heart.
Sherry Thompson and Family
January 4, 2022
Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss...our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. We are here for you. Please let us know if we can help in any way.
Scott & Karla Green
January 4, 2022
