Jerome E.
Register
Jerome E. Register, 87, of Florence, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 3, 2021
Mr. Register was born a son of the late Annie Quick Register and William Ernest Register. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and a longtime member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Register retired as Chief of the Florence Fire Department after thirty-three years of service. He worked at McLeod Regional Medical Center and Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home after his retirement.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Stites Register; and son, Carmen Alan Register. He was the last of seven siblings.
Mr. Register is survived by his daughter, Lori Register (Tim Timmons); grandchildren, Brittany Curry and Cody Register; and great-grandchild, Brantley Eaddy.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.
A special thanks to family, friends and to Amedisys Hospice Care for all their love and support.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 4, 2022.