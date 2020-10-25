Jerry
Calcutt
DARLINGTON, S.C. - Jerry A. Calcutt, age 73, died Thursday, October 22, 2020. Jerry was born in Florence on January 23, 1947, son of the late Allard Winfred Calcutt and Mary Louise Ward Calcutt. Mr. Calcutt worked in the electric industry as a lineman for many years and enjoyed fishing when he could go.
He is survived by his son, Brett (Shannon) Calcutt of Johnston, SC , grandchildren: Jessica Jones, Ben (Amanda) Calcutt, Ariel Calcutt, Brittany Calcutt, Caleb (Madison)Calcutt; six great-grandchildren, siblings, Diane (Gerald) Bryant of Florence and Doug (Liz) Calcutt of Wateree.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Wimpy Calcutt and Faye Langley.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 25, 2020.