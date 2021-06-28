Jerry
Gunter
DARLINGTON -- Jerry Lee Gunter, age 80, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his residence. A graveside service will be held in Grove Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, June 29 at 4:30, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service.
Jerry was born in Bladen County, NC, son of the late George Henry Gunter and Callie McDonald Gunter. Jerry served his country by serving in the SC National Guard for many years until he retired. He also worked for CP&L, Santee Cooper and the Darlington County School System. He will be remembered as a "jack of all trades" and as a devoted husband. He was a member of First Original Free Will Baptist Church in Darlington.
Surviving is his wife, the love of his life, Norma Buck Gunter, children: Leigh Gunter of Columbia, Rachel (Ricky) Langley of Darlington, grandchild, Scott Smith of Cheraw and two sisters, Nancy G. (Robert) Smith and Judy G. (Wayne) Horne.
He was preceded in death by his four-legged friend, Peaches and his brothers, Billy, James and Charles Gunter and sisters, Betty Barnes and Barbara Gunter.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 28, 2021.