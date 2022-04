Jerry WayneHollman, Sr.DARLINGTON -- Jerry Wayne Hollman, Sr, 71, passed away on Dec 7, 2020.A graveside service will be Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at FlorenceMemorial Gardens. A dop-in visitation will be Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 from 3:00to 5:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed and you are ask to wear a mask.You may sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com