SELLERS -- Graveside services for Jerry Lane will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.



Mr. Lane, 64, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his residence.



Born in Dillon County, SC, December 14, 1956, he was the son of the late Ralph Lane, Sr. and Elizabeth Jackson Lane. He was employed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation for 24 years, and he loved coaching baseball, softball, fishing, racing, and was also an avid Carolina Gamecock fan.



Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Rhonda Lane of Sellers; son, Ricky Smith (Lisa) of Latta; daughter, Christina Chesser and her five children of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Tanner Smith and Emily Smith; brothers, Eldon "Terry" Lane (Marilyn) of Latta, Danny Wayne Lane (Wanda) of Dillon, Ralph Lane, Jr. (Shirley) of Mullins, and Larry Lane of Latta; nephews, John Lane, Jeffrey Lane, Colt Cook, Blake Frazier, Josh Sessions, and Chase Lane; nieces, Sabrina Lane Drew of Florence, Holly Sessions of Georgetown, and Wendy Hyatt of Dillon.



Mr. Lane was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Mark Haselden and Billy Jones.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.