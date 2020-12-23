Menu
Jerry Lane
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road
Dillon, SC
Jerry

Lane

SELLERS -- Graveside services for Jerry Lane will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Lane, 64, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, December 14, 1956, he was the son of the late Ralph Lane, Sr. and Elizabeth Jackson Lane. He was employed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation for 24 years, and he loved coaching baseball, softball, fishing, racing, and was also an avid Carolina Gamecock fan.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Rhonda Lane of Sellers; son, Ricky Smith (Lisa) of Latta; daughter, Christina Chesser and her five children of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Tanner Smith and Emily Smith; brothers, Eldon "Terry" Lane (Marilyn) of Latta, Danny Wayne Lane (Wanda) of Dillon, Ralph Lane, Jr. (Shirley) of Mullins, and Larry Lane of Latta; nephews, John Lane, Jeffrey Lane, Colt Cook, Blake Frazier, Josh Sessions, and Chase Lane; nieces, Sabrina Lane Drew of Florence, Holly Sessions of Georgetown, and Wendy Hyatt of Dillon.

Mr. Lane was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Mark Haselden and Billy Jones.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 20, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to The Lane Family for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Larry and Katie Stevens
December 20, 2020
RIP!
Charles Wiggins
December 19, 2020
