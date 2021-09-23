Menu
Jerry Wardell Langston
Jerry Wardell

Langston

Jerry "Bubba" Wardell Langston, 81, of Florence, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the McLeod Hospice House. He was born in Hartsville, SC, a son of the late Carroll and Thelma Carpenter Langston. He is also predeceased by his brother and sister. Bubba attended Clemson University and was a retired pharmaceutical representative. He was a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday School class. Bubba loved fishing and Clemson football. Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Lynne Campbell Langston; three daughters, Katie Mahoney of Florence, Libby Houghton (David) of Simpsonville, and Jenny Jacobs (Chuck) of Florence; seven grandchildren, Meagan Bennett (Scott), Claire Capps (Paden), Alec Houghton, Craig Houghton, Campbell Jacobs, Olivia Jacobs and Ward Jacobs; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Highland Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House.

Published by SCNow on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Highland Park United Methodist Church
SC
Sep
24
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Highland Park United Methodist Church
SC
Mr Jerry, you will surely be missed
Gail Courtney
September 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May your memories sustain you.
Lisa Ash
September 23, 2021
