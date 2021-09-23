Jerry Wardell
Langston
Jerry "Bubba" Wardell Langston, 81, of Florence, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the McLeod Hospice House. He was born in Hartsville, SC, a son of the late Carroll and Thelma Carpenter Langston. He is also predeceased by his brother and sister. Bubba attended Clemson University and was a retired pharmaceutical representative. He was a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday School class. Bubba loved fishing and Clemson football. Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Lynne Campbell Langston; three daughters, Katie Mahoney of Florence, Libby Houghton (David) of Simpsonville, and Jenny Jacobs (Chuck) of Florence; seven grandchildren, Meagan Bennett (Scott), Claire Capps (Paden), Alec Houghton, Craig Houghton, Campbell Jacobs, Olivia Jacobs and Ward Jacobs; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Highland Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 23, 2021.