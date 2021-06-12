"Reecee"
Weatherly
TIMMONSVILLE -- Jessie Marie "Reecee" Buddin Weatherly, 88, of Timmonsville, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 9, after a long illness.
Funeral services will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Byrd Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Born in Timmonsville SC, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Jesse Martin and Marie Turbeville Buddin. She leaves behind the sweet memory of her kind and gentle smile to all who had the good fortune to know her.
She attended Limestone College and utilized her skills in the family auction and real estate business where she worked as the office manager for most of her adult life.
She was the loving and devoted bride of Robert Maldon "Bobby" Weatherly, Sr., for sixty-eight years and arrived in heaven just one day past their 70th wedding anniversary.
She leaves behind three daughters, Gwen (Richard) Earley, Black Mountain, NC; Margaret Ann "Mickie" Lenhart, Kirkland, WA; Adana "Dana" Weaver, Timmonsville, SC., and a son, Robert Maldon "Mal" (ElizaBeth) Weatherly, Jr., Timmonsville, SC.
She was the doting grandmother to Josh (Renee) Hamrick, Kirkland, WA; Teresa (Theodore) Luckman, Swannanoa, NC; Caroline (Kyle) Greene, Coward, SC; David (Catherine) Earley, Kirkland, WA; and Andrew M. "Drew" Weaver, Jr., Timmonsville, SC.
She was the adoring "Gigi" to Ian, Logan, Graysen, Teryn, Lyra, Brynleigh, Corbin and Ronan.
She will be deeply missed by her prayer partner and dear sister-in-law, Gwen W. Clements, as well as, Connie and Lee Weatherly, and Irby Weatherly, all of Timmonsville, SC; and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved devotedly.
Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by a daughter, Teresa N. Weatherly and two sons-in-law, James "Jimmy" Lenhart, Florence, SC and Andrew M. "Andy" Weaver, Sr., Timmonsville, SC and two sisters, Margaret Buddin Andrews and Faye Buddin Fletcher, both of Timmonsville, SC.
The family wishes to thank Gloria Wingate for her dedication and care of Reecee as well as McLeod Hospice of Florence. Memorials may be made to Fair Hope Church.
