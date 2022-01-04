Jimmie



Hallman, jr



Jimmie Wingard Hallman, Jr, 80, died December 20th, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Jimmie was born on November 25, 1941 in Columbia, SC. He was in the Air Force and had a successful career at NCR for 30 years. He married Pamelia Hingson in June 1964. Together, they raised two children, Mandy and Win. Jimmie had a passion for adventure from a young age and he carried that with him as a dad to Mandy and Win. He was a dedicated husband and father and treasured time spent boating and waterskiing at the lake or hunting and fishing with Win. He cherished his grandchildren and any time he could spend with them. He was also involved in the Florence Little Theatre through participation in many plays over the years. He loved tinkering in his shop and was known for being able to fix anything. His favorite pastime in his later life was spent riding his motorcycle with special friends.



Jimmie was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Pam Hallman. He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Hallman Pepe (Robert) of Myrtle Beach, son, Jimmie Wingard Hallman, III (Allison) of Florence, and grandchildren, Taylor and Seth Hallman, Amanda, Lauren and Grace Bostwick, a brother, Carl Hallman (Betty), many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins and his cherished caregiver, Cheri Young.



Myrtle Beach Funeral Home



Published by SCNow on Jan. 4, 2022.