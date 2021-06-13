Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmie Ruth Hayes
FUNERAL HOME
House of Thomas Funeral Home - Dillon
300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd
Dillon, SC
Mrs. Jimmie Ruth

Hayes

LAKE VIEW, S.C. -- Mrs. Jimmie (Tiny) Hayes (86) died Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home in Lake View SC after an illness.

A funeral service will be Monday, June 14th at Lake View Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Hayestown Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 13th from 5:00 to 7:00 p. m. at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.

Mrs. Hayes was born in Dillon County, the daughter of the late Bennie Odell and Ida McKenzie Hayes. She retired from Anvil Knit Wear. She was also a faithful member of Lake View Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she served as Head of the Ladies' Auxiliary, Sunday School Teacher and taught the Bible Class.

She is survived by her sons, Gilbert Hayes and Lynn Hayes; and a sister, Beatrice Hayes Causey, who is the last living of 12 children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon Hayes, and 10 siblings.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
5:00p.m.
House of Thomas Funeral Home - Dillon
300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Dillon, SC
Jun
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lake View Pentecostal Holiness Church
SC
Jun
14
Burial
Hayestown Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
House of Thomas Funeral Home - Dillon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by House of Thomas Funeral Home - Dillon.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.