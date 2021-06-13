Mrs. Jimmie Ruth



Hayes



LAKE VIEW, S.C. -- Mrs. Jimmie (Tiny) Hayes (86) died Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home in Lake View SC after an illness.



A funeral service will be Monday, June 14th at Lake View Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Hayestown Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 13th from 5:00 to 7:00 p. m. at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.



Mrs. Hayes was born in Dillon County, the daughter of the late Bennie Odell and Ida McKenzie Hayes. She retired from Anvil Knit Wear. She was also a faithful member of Lake View Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she served as Head of the Ladies' Auxiliary, Sunday School Teacher and taught the Bible Class.



She is survived by her sons, Gilbert Hayes and Lynn Hayes; and a sister, Beatrice Hayes Causey, who is the last living of 12 children.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon Hayes, and 10 siblings.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 13, 2021.