Jimmy O.
Braxton
Jimmy O. Braxton, 78, of Effingham, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Mr. Braxton was born on August 11, 1943, in Williamsburg County, a son of the late Gretchen Elliott Braxton and Jessy Braxton. He was raised in Lane, South Carolina and retired from S. C. Department of Public Transportation.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Lewis Braxton, Moody Braxton, Freddie Braxton, Archie Braxton and Jerry Braxton; and sisters, Eloise Braxton Cutter and Virginia Braxton.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Munn Braxton; children, Loretta B. Knight of Timmonsville and Freddie Braxton of Georgetown; grandchildren, Brandon Braxton, Leah Knight, and Jessey Braxton; great- grandchildren, Marlea, Ava, Bracton, P. J., Ansley Braxton, Ada Jane Gibbs, Remmie Woods and Breanna Ward; and brother, Barney Braxton of Scranton.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 950 48th Avenue North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577
Published by SCNow on Sep. 11, 2021.