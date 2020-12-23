To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Earth have no sorrow that heaven can not heal praying for the family.
Thomas Lee James
December 26, 2020
"Our Deepest Condolence is Extended To The Family":
May God continue to Strengthen and be your Comforter today and days ahead.
Mr. ~ Mrs. Willie L. Harley
Pamplico, SC
Willie L. Harley
December 26, 2020
To the Davis and Timmons family you´re are for ever in my prayers sorry for your lost my sincere condolences to the family may God keep you and bless you
Mildred Mckenney
December 25, 2020
Condolences to Janice Timmons and the Davis family on the passing of Jimmy. My prayers are with you all my family during this time of bereavement. My God give all of you his strength to endure the coming days.