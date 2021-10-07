Dr. Joan Frances Miller
McVey
Dr. Joan Frances Miller McVey, 80, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Dr. McVey was born a daughter of the late Marion Hoyt Miller and John William Miller. She was a retired staff psychologist with the North Carolina Department of Social Services. Dr. McVey was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Lynn M. Suto.
Surviving are her husband, James Richard McVey, Sr.; daughters, Marion Peterson (Dave) of Hampton , VA, Debra Leppo of Florence, and Kimberly Dixon (Donald) of Galesburg, MI; step-daughter, Carolann McVey Smith (Ray) of North Augusta, SC; step-son, James R. McVey, Jr. (Laura) of Duncan, SC; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Craig Miller of Minneapolis, MN.
Family welcomes friends and family for brunch at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Florence County Club followed by a Celebration of Life Service. Cremation services were provided by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. James Episcopal Church in Black Mountain, NC. If you wish to attend, please contact the family or St. James Episcopal Church.
Memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 424 West State Street, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Published by SCNow from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.