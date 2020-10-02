Menu
Joann Nichols Windham
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Joann Nichols

Windham

LAMAR -- Joann Nichols Windham, age 80, passed away Thursday, October 01, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3rd in the Lamar chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Lamar Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, and other times at 1100 Hudson St. Lamar.

Born February 5, 1940, Joann was the daughter of the late Joe Nichols and Aline Parnell Nichols. She worked at Larry's Department Store and Nelia's Restaurant. Joann was a member of Newman Swamp Southern Methodist Church.

Surviving are her two sons, Jerry (Robin) Windham and Tony (Pammie) Windham; grandchildren, Adam (Emma) Windham, Nicholas Windham, Andy (Jessie) Windham, Tracy (Sammy) Verner; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Joshua, and Aaron Windham.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Windham; brother, William Nichols; sister, Louise Bell.

Published by SCNow on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home
217 West Main Street, Lamar, SC 29069
Oct
3
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home
217 West Main Street, Lamar, SC 29069
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home
