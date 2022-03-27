Joanna Godwin
Hall
Joanna Godwin Hall, 61, of Florence, SC, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Mrs. Hall was born the daughter of the late Carolyn Stone Godwin and Joharie Larue Godwin, Sr. She served our community as a nurse for 36 years with the last 20 in the McLeod Regional Medical Center NICU. She was a long-time member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, serving in the Preschool and Nursery for 20 years. She had a passion for caring for children. Mrs. Hall always had an open heart and open door to her children's friends and loved them as her own. She was a selfless, giving person and a loving mother who was the foundation of her family.
She loved and adored her only granddaughter, Hollingsworth Bryant, and thoroughly enjoyed spending every moment possible with her.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her husband Tommy "Tony" Ervin Hall; daughters, Merritt (Patrick) Bryant and Anna-Leah Hall; granddaughter, Hollingsworth Bryant; brothers, Joharie "Joey" Larue (Sheree) Godwin, Jr. and James "Jim" Stone (Shannon) Godwin; sister-in-law, Katherine H. Stone; nieces and nephews, Lauren Godwin (Clarkie) McCrary; Brittany Godwin, Joharie "J" Larue Godwin, III; Peyton Austin Godwin and Kenneth Wesley (Carla) Collins; Aunt, Dot Stone, and great-niece, Maggie Larue Godwin.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister-in-law and her husband, Judy and Archie Murray, and their son, Andy; and Uncle James Jim Casper "Bo" Stone.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at West Florence Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite children's charity.
.
