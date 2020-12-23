Joanne Holcombe



Howard



FLORENCE – Betty Joanne Holcombe Howard, 85, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home after an illness.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



Joanne was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late William Frank and Daisy Revell Miller Holcombe. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Larry Howard; her son, Charles Larry Howard, Jr.; and a brother, William F. Holcombe, Jr.



She is survived by a brother, Hugh Holcombe (Phebe); a sister-in-law, Carolyn Holcombe; and nieces and nephews, Steven Todd Holcombe (Tracey), Kevin Earl Holcombe (Annette), Shannon Holcombe Carter (Charlie), Parker Holcombe (Kerry), and Rebecca Holcombe Rogers (Sam), and their families.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.