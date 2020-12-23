FLORENCE – Betty Joanne Holcombe Howard, 85, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home after an illness.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
Joanne was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late William Frank and Daisy Revell Miller Holcombe. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Larry Howard; her son, Charles Larry Howard, Jr.; and a brother, William F. Holcombe, Jr.
She is survived by a brother, Hugh Holcombe (Phebe); a sister-in-law, Carolyn Holcombe; and nieces and nephews, Steven Todd Holcombe (Tracey), Kevin Earl Holcombe (Annette), Shannon Holcombe Carter (Charlie), Parker Holcombe (Kerry), and Rebecca Holcombe Rogers (Sam), and their families.