Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne Holcombe Howard
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
Joanne Holcombe

Howard

FLORENCE – Betty Joanne Holcombe Howard, 85, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home after an illness.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.

Joanne was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late William Frank and Daisy Revell Miller Holcombe. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Larry Howard; her son, Charles Larry Howard, Jr.; and a brother, William F. Holcombe, Jr.

She is survived by a brother, Hugh Holcombe (Phebe); a sister-in-law, Carolyn Holcombe; and nieces and nephews, Steven Todd Holcombe (Tracey), Kevin Earl Holcombe (Annette), Shannon Holcombe Carter (Charlie), Parker Holcombe (Kerry), and Rebecca Holcombe Rogers (Sam), and their families.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Hugh and Phebe, so sad to hear of your sister's passing. Remembering you in sympathy and prayer.
Sally C. King
Sally C. King
Friend
December 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
larry lloyd
Acquaintance
December 24, 2020
Dear Hugh and Phebe
May God be with you and your family during this time.
So sorry to hear about your sister,Joanne.
Ann Miller Pearce
Ann Pearce
Friend
December 23, 2020
Dear Hugh, Phebe and Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God sustain you with His Love and
strength.
Miriam and Don Vause
Friend
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results