Joe D. Todd "Jody" Cooper
1953 - 2021
Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC
Joe D. "Jody" Todd

Cooper

Joe D. "Jody" Todd Cooper, 68, of Black Mountain passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville, NC.

Born February 9, 1953 in Tabor City, NC she was the daughter of the late Thelbert Woodrow Todd and Eva Mae Fowler Jacobs. She was a graduate of Florence Darlington Technical Community College where she received an A.A.S. in Human Services. She was a spiritual person who loved animals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Cooper, and brother, James Todd.

Surviving are her children, Shane Cooper of Charlotte, NC, and Kevin Cooper of Raleigh, NC; siblings, Mike Todd, Thelbert Todd, Nick Jacobs, Toni Wegener, and Sue Pearson; grandchildren, Mitchell Cooper, Regina Cooper, Taylor Cooper, Greysen Cooper, Sebastian Cooper, and Reesey Cooper; great-grandchild, Liam Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mission Hospital in Asheville and to her sister and caregiver, Toni Wegener, for the wonderful care that they provided for her.

Donations may be made in her honor to any animal rescue facility of your choice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published by SCNow on Sep. 9, 2021.
Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services
