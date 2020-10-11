Joey
Alexander
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. - Joseph K. "Joey" Alexander, III, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
A graveside service will be Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will have a drop-in visitation Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed, please wear your mask.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 11, 2020.