Joey Alexander
Joey

Alexander

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. - Joseph K. "Joey" Alexander, III, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

A graveside service will be Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will have a drop-in visitation Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed, please wear your mask.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street, Florence, South Carolina
Oct
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
