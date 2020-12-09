Joey
Wellington
FLORENCE – Ronald Joseph "Joey" Wellington, died December 7, 2020 in a Florence hospital.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with entombment to follow.
Born in Dillon, Joey was the son of Ronnie and Debbie Price Wellington. Known as "Coach Joey", he was active with McLeod Park baseball. He was an avid golfer and loved the Gamecocks. Joey worked as a financial analyst.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Robin Joye Wellington; two sons, Sullivan and Paxton Wellington; maternal grandmother, Helen Price; father and mother in-law, Eddie and Faye Joye; brother in-law, Jay Joye; two nephews Davis Dale and Tillman Joye; one niece Saylor Joye; and a number of aunts and uncles.
A memorial fund is being established for his children, memorials may be sent in care of Eddie and Faye Joye, 1615 Quackenbush Rd., Summerton, SC 29148.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 9, 2020.