Joey Wellington
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Joey

Wellington

FLORENCE – Ronald Joseph "Joey" Wellington, died December 7, 2020 in a Florence hospital.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with entombment to follow.

Born in Dillon, Joey was the son of Ronnie and Debbie Price Wellington. Known as "Coach Joey", he was active with McLeod Park baseball. He was an avid golfer and loved the Gamecocks. Joey worked as a financial analyst.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Robin Joye Wellington; two sons, Sullivan and Paxton Wellington; maternal grandmother, Helen Price; father and mother in-law, Eddie and Faye Joye; brother in-law, Jay Joye; two nephews Davis Dale and Tillman Joye; one niece Saylor Joye; and a number of aunts and uncles.

A memorial fund is being established for his children, memorials may be sent in care of Eddie and Faye Joye, 1615 Quackenbush Rd., Summerton, SC 29148.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I am so sorry I could not be there today. All of you are in my thoughts & prayers today. Will see you next weekend. Love u all!
Carla Frye
December 10, 2020
Robin , I am so sorry to learn of Joey´s death. I have such fond memories of him on the golf team at West Florence. My heart is broken for you all. Much love, Jane
Jane Ames
December 10, 2020
We are so sorry about Joey. We are sending you our sincere condolence and sympathy during this difficult time. Prayers for your family.
BettyBazen & Marion Broach
December 9, 2020
Darlene McGee
December 9, 2020
We are sorry for your loss, we love ya´ll
Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Sauls (Sally)
December 9, 2020
