Jordan Funeral Home
Sgt Major McCall was A good friend for many years before our military careers ever started. I met him again, at Ft. Carson, in Germany, Korea, and Ft. Hood, Texas. After retirement I moved to Florence,S.C. and to Great Falls, S. C. We continued our friendship, an always talked about our high school days, baseball, and many other things of Darlington. He was A Soldier for life (RIP).
SSG Bull (ret)
David A. Bull
Friend
March 22, 2022
My heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family of Johnny. For me he was the cousin that was always around as far back as I can remember and he remained the same; a man of compassion, humor and just an all around good person. He left us with a lifetime of fond memories. May you find comfort as you remember time spent in his presence, the stories he told, the family history he shared, his words of wisdom and the unique relationship you had with him. Blessings to you all. Mae
Willie Mae Cannon
Family
March 20, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
SFC, Ret Carolyn McCoy (Milling)
Friend
March 20, 2022
Our condolences to our family.
Lucy & Connie Jacobs
March 19, 2022
RIP our dear cousin Johnny. We will miss your lovely smile and will miss you as our family's historian. You are now one with the Lord. With love and deepest sympathy, Christine Sims (Wendell) Jumper and Geraldine Sims.
Christine S. Jumper
Family
March 19, 2022
RIP in peace our dear cousin Johnny. We will miss your beautiful smile and all all of your family history knowledge. With love and deepest sympathy, Christine Sims (Wendell) Jumper and Geraldine Sims
Christine S. Jumper
March 19, 2022
My condolences to the McCall Family. Sgt Major McCall was my 1st Sgt at Ft Hood, Texas. When he found out I was from Darlington, I was loving life. He took care of my career. Rest easy SM, your fight is over..
Willie Jeffery Jr
March 19, 2022
Whereas SGM (retired) Johnny McCall was a son of the late Tom McCall; and whereas he was a direct fourth generation descendant of William (Henrietta) McCall, born 1855 in Texas and raised in Society Hill, SC; come we now, therefore, to issue this statement of bereavement, acknowledging our deep sense of loss; and further resolve that Johnny will be remembered and missed at future gatherings of McCalls.