My heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family of Johnny. For me he was the cousin that was always around as far back as I can remember and he remained the same; a man of compassion, humor and just an all around good person. He left us with a lifetime of fond memories. May you find comfort as you remember time spent in his presence, the stories he told, the family history he shared, his words of wisdom and the unique relationship you had with him. Blessings to you all. Mae

Willie Mae Cannon Family March 20, 2022