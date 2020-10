John



Adams



LAMAR -- John Adams of Lamar died on October 15, 2020.



A private memorial service will be held later.



John was born in Florence. He loved fishing, reading and Baseball.



Surviving are his son, John Edward Adams.



Arrangements are being handled by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home and Crematory of Darlington.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 16, 2020.