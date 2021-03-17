John Irvin "Jack"



A graveside service for Mr. John Irvin "Jack" Bachman, 82, who entered into rest on Monday, March 8, 2021, will be held at 1 o'clock on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Mt. Elon Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Rob Brazzell will officiate, and the family will receive friends immediately following the service. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Directors are caring for the family.



Jack was born October 9, 1938, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Claire Frances Elsesser (Bachman, O'Connell) and the late Irvin Jacob Bachman.



He grew up in Creamery, Pennsylvania, and attended W. J. Wright School in Creamery, PA, and graduated in 1956 from the former Collegeville-Trappe High School in Collegeville, PA. Jack continued his education to graduate from Villanova University. Jack proudly served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves which he completed in 1968.



Jack was employed by Sonoco Products Company for many years. He and the family resided in Pennsylvania then moved to Hartsville, South Carolina, in 1977. He continued working for Sonoco as a senior sales manager until retirement.



Jack was a devoted family man. He loved spending time with his family and friends, both near and far. His favorite hobby was fishing. Jack greatly enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada with long-time friends, son and grandsons. He had an engaging sense of humor with high intellect. His loving heart was revealed through many acts of kindness. He will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Diana Francine; his children, John Irvin Bachman, Jr., Sharon Bachman Mikola, Frederick Robert Moore, Meyer Watson Moore. He was a proud grandfather of Corey Anna Atkinson, Frederick Moore, Madison Moore, Branch Moore, Caroline Moore, Christian Mikola, Holden Mikola, Jonathon Bachman, Chloe Mikola. Jack is also survived by his brother, Frank Bachman (Joan) of Colleville, PA, and his sister, Colleen Madden (Jeff) of Royersford, PA, and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the MUSC Foundation/Hollings Cancer Center, 18 Bee Street, MSC450, Charleston, SC 29425.



