John Gatlin Boatwright
John Gatlin

Boatwright

John Gatlin Boatwright, 73, of Marion, SC passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Mr. Boatwright was born in Marion, SC a son of the late John Duncan Boatwright and Sara Grace Mattox Boatwright. He was a plant manager in construction.

Surviving are his daughters, Tonya (Todd) Stewart and Theresa Boatwright, both of Florence; grandchildren, Madison Stewart, Kylie Stewart, and Trinity Stewart; brother, Mickey (Glenda) Boatwright of Florence; sister, Sandra (Shorty) Clemmons of Georgetown, FL; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Veteran Resource Center at Lighthouse Ministries, P. O. Box 5713, Florence, SC 29501.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Florence National Cemetery
SC
