John W.
Brown
John is survived by his wife Charlotte, children Sharri Duncan of Florence and Kalah Brown of Seattle , and his grandchildren John Duncan of Charleston and Emma (Andrew) Nixon of Harleysville, PA.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday October 2, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 S. Ebenezer Rd in Florence.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 2, 2021.