John W. Brown
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
John W.

Brown

John is survived by his wife Charlotte, children Sharri Duncan of Florence and Kalah Brown of Seattle , and his grandchildren John Duncan of Charleston and Emma (Andrew) Nixon of Harleysville, PA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday October 2, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 S. Ebenezer Rd in Florence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC
Published by SCNow on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church
524 S. Ebenezer Rd, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
