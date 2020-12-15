To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Our Deepest Condolences; to the Extended Family. "Your Comforter will give that Strength today and in days to come".
Sincere,
Mr.~Mrs.Willie L.Harley
Florence, SC
Sheila McCray Harley
December 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God comfort you.
Priscilla Hyman
December 16, 2020
Freda I am sorry to learn of the passing of your father. My prayers are with you and your family at this trying time. He's now resting in the arms of Jesus. I know you will miss him but concentrate on all the good times. Sending love.
Creola Gary
December 16, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family. I am sorry to hear about the passing of cousin John. " Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal." Love
Rinda Pringle
December 16, 2020
My sincere condolences.
I didn't know him, nor if he has family.
God Bless his soul and may he rest in peace