John "Sonny" Cox
John "Sonny" Cox, 87, of Pamplico died Saturday, December 12, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Kame Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2020.
Our Deepest Condolences; to the Extended Family. "Your Comforter will give that Strength today and in days to come". Sincere, Mr.~Mrs.Willie L.Harley Florence, SC
Sheila McCray Harley
December 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God comfort you.
Priscilla Hyman
December 16, 2020
Freda I am sorry to learn of the passing of your father. My prayers are with you and your family at this trying time. He's now resting in the arms of Jesus. I know you will miss him but concentrate on all the good times. Sending love.
Creola Gary
December 16, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family. I am sorry to hear about the passing of cousin John. " Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal." Love
Rinda Pringle
December 16, 2020
My sincere condolences. I didn't know him, nor if he has family. God Bless his soul and may he rest in peace
Darlene Davis
December 15, 2020
