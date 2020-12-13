Menu
1St Sergeant John Ethel Cribb
1st Sergeant John Ethel Cribb , 86, of Johnsonville, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 13, 2020.
John was one of the best people I have ever known. He was a kind and generous friend. Always spoiling the kids at the country store. He will be missed at Bethea.
Susan McInville
December 13, 2020
Chuck, Don & family, we are sorry to hear about the loss of your Daddy. He was such a good person who will always be remembered by many! He always knew how to make people feel good when they were in his presence! It was a pleasure knowing him. May God bless all of you through this difficult time. Wanda & Don Causey
Wanda Causey
December 13, 2020
