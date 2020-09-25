John E.
Follin Jr.
COWARD -- John E. Follin, Jr. 80, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Florence Baptist Temple. Social distancing will be observed, please wear a mask. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Follin was born in Sumter, SC, the son of the late John Epps "Jack" and Maria "Em" Geddings Follin. He served in the Army National Guard. John was an Independent Contractor, specializing in residential remodeling. He was a member of the Florence Baptist Temple, and the Willie Caulder Sunday School Class.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth "Beth" Broadway Follin; son, John "Jeff" E. (Kim) Follin, III; daughter, Cammie (Johnny) Corbett; four brothers, Herbert Follin, Richard (Dale) Follin, Terry (Dianne) Follin, Jim (Linda) Follin; three sisters, Lila Blackmon, Jeannie McIntosh, Lucy (Tom) O'Hare all of Sumter; and his grandchildren, Johnny Corbett, Jr., Follin Caulder, Jasmine Corbett, Madaline Corbett, Malik Corbett, John Thomas "J.T." Follin, Graham Walker Follin and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Frank Monroe Scholarship Fund, C/O Florence Baptist Temple, P O Box 12809, Florence, SC 29504.
