John Gary



Gregory, Jr.



EFFINGHAM – John Gary Gregory, Jr., died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the age of 97 years. He was born on August 29, 1924, in Orangeburg, SC, one of five children of the late John Gary Gregory and Ethel G. Williams.



He joined the U.S. Navy in 1941 at the beginning of World War II, and served in the Pacific and was wounded aboard the USS Nashville, for which he received the Purple Heart. After his discharge in 1945, he returned home and married his first wife, Lucille Locklair, and raised his family on his farm while working various jobs in the Florence area. His wife passed away after 54 years of marriage.



John remarried in 1998 to his present wife, Dorothy, and was married for an additional 23 years until his death. During those years, they traveled and enjoyed seeing much of the U.S.A. Traveling with groups and sometimes just together, he and Dorothy drove coast to coast and stopped to visit relatives along the way. He has had a happy marriage and enjoyed a loving church family with United Methodists. It is a blessing to know where John is now and we look forward to when we meet again.



He leaves his wife, Dorothy D. Gregory; children, Gary W. Gregory (Deborah), and John R. Gregory (Valerie), step-children, Thomas A. Holston (Lynnette) and Cindy Valentine (Johnny); grandchildren, Matthew Gregory (Brandi), Christina Brown, Bobby Brown, and Tammy Tarlton (Teddy); step-grandchildren, Mary Lee McKenzie (Charlie), Thomas Loughary, Hallie Robinson (McLeod), and Kelly Nettles (Scottie); 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by a two daughters, Candy Lou Gregory and Debra Woods; a grandson, Joseph Woods; and a great-granddaughter, Megan McKenzie.



Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Pamplico, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in High Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Darlington. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, c/o McLeod Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 27, 2021.