John W.
Johnson, Jr.
John W. Johnson, Jr., 74, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Mr. Johnson was born a son of the late Mary Frances Calcutt Johnson and John Wesley Johnson. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a production operator and retired from Wellman Industries and was currently the owner of R & J Billiards. He attended Abundant Life Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mamie Oates Johnson; daughter, Nicole Johnson Adams (Matt); sons, John L. Johnson and Louis W. Johnson; grandson, Alec Johnson; granddaughters, Ashlyn Adams, Lauryn Adams and Jade Jordan; sister, Patricia J. Stephenson (Buddy); niece, Debbie Hyman (Keith Stephens) and nephew, Brian Stephenson.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery with burial following directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Saturday at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Church, 3030 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2020.