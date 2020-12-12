Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John W. Johnson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
John W.

Johnson, Jr.

John W. Johnson, Jr., 74, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Mr. Johnson was born a son of the late Mary Frances Calcutt Johnson and John Wesley Johnson. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a production operator and retired from Wellman Industries and was currently the owner of R & J Billiards. He attended Abundant Life Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mamie Oates Johnson; daughter, Nicole Johnson Adams (Matt); sons, John L. Johnson and Louis W. Johnson; grandson, Alec Johnson; granddaughters, Ashlyn Adams, Lauryn Adams and Jade Jordan; sister, Patricia J. Stephenson (Buddy); niece, Debbie Hyman (Keith Stephens) and nephew, Brian Stephenson.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery with burial following directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Saturday at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Church, 3030 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry for your loss. Worked with John and bowled with him, He was a fine fellow.
Tommy Thomas
December 12, 2020
My heart goes out to you during this painful time. Praying that God´s Love enfolds you and comfort you through the pain. I hope you and the Family feel the power of God´s Love and his presence in your lives. Sending Comforting Prayers and Healing Thoughts with all my Love. Geraldine M. Vereen
Geraldine M. Vereen
December 11, 2020
My condolences to the Johnson family for their loss a big John he was a good man with a big heart he will be missed
Randy Johnson
December 11, 2020
May the peace of God rest upon each of you, as you go through this dismal time. He is able and willing to comfort and keep you. May you feel the prayers of friends, like never before.
Gwendolyn James
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results