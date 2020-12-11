Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John W. Johnson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
John W. Johnson, Jr. John W. Johnson, Jr., 74, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00 -5:00 PM at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry for your loss. Worked with John and bowled with him, He was a fine fellow.
Tommy Thomas
December 12, 2020
My heart goes out to you during this painful time. Praying that God´s Love enfolds you and comfort you through the pain. I hope you and the Family feel the power of God´s Love and his presence in your lives. Sending Comforting Prayers and Healing Thoughts with all my Love. Geraldine M. Vereen
Geraldine M. Vereen
December 11, 2020
My condolences to the Johnson family for their loss a big John he was a good man with a big heart he will be missed
Randy Johnson
December 11, 2020
May the peace of God rest upon each of you, as you go through this dismal time. He is able and willing to comfort and keep you. May you feel the prayers of friends, like never before.
Gwendolyn James
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results