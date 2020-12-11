John W. Johnson, Jr. John W. Johnson, Jr., 74, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00 -5:00 PM at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Sorry for your loss. Worked with John and bowled with him, He was a fine fellow.
Tommy Thomas
December 12, 2020
My heart goes out to you during this painful time. Praying that God´s Love enfolds you and comfort you through the pain. I hope you and the Family feel the power of God´s Love and his presence in your lives. Sending Comforting Prayers and Healing Thoughts with all my Love. Geraldine M. Vereen
Geraldine M. Vereen
December 11, 2020
My condolences to the Johnson family for their loss a big John he was a good man with a big heart he will be missed
Randy Johnson
December 11, 2020
May the peace of God rest upon each of you, as you go through this dismal time.
He is able and willing to comfort and keep you. May you feel the prayers of friends, like never before.