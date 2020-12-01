John Kelly



Kirby Jr.



MULLINS -- Mr. John Kelly Kirby, Jr. 79, husband of Betty Rose Walters Kirby, went to be with his Lord on the afternoon of November 23, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence after an extended illness.



Mr. Kirby was born in Lumberton, NC on November 26, 1940, a son to the late John Kelly Kirby, Sr., and the late Fannie Mae Carter Kirby. Mr. Kirby was a retired Personnel Manager for SoPakCo. Mr. John was very active in his community; he was a Mason and was a member of both the Damascus Lodge #161 and the Little Pee Dee Lodge #83 in Nichols. He was a Shriner, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Sons of the Confederacy, where he was an active Civil War re-enactor, and a former member of the Mullins Lion's Club. A loving husband and father, John loved playing his guitar, whether solo or with others, and was also rumored to cook a mean breakfast. Mr. Kirby was a member of Centenary Baptist Church.



Surviving Mr. Kirby in addition to his wife of the home, Betty Rose Walters Kirby, are his Two Sons: Robert Kirby of Hendersonville, N.C. and Bryan Kirby of Slatersville, RI; his Three Sisters: Mary Ellen Kirby Watts of Lumberton, Mildred "Midge" Froseth of Eau Claire, WI, and Linda Zacarias of Lumberton, NC; a Brother: Trent Kirby of Lumberton, NC; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and his Guitar Playin' Friend: Clyde Collins.



Mr. Kirby was predeceased by two brothers, Bennett Kirby and Leon Kirby.



A graveside service was held to celebrate the life of Mr. Kirby, with Masonic Rites, this past Friday. November 27, 2020 at Red Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mullins, with Rev. Tom Lovern officiating. The family received friends at the cemetery following the service. We do ask for the safety of all masks be worn, and social distancing procedures be followed.



Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502 or to Centenary Baptist Church, PO Box 333, Centenary, SC 29519.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 1, 2020.