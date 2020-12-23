Menu
John W. King
FUNERAL HOME
Inez M. Henryhand Memorial Chapel - Saint Stephen
110 Church Rd
Saint Stephen, SC
John W. King, 67, of St. Stephen died Monday, December 21, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Inez M. Henryhand Memorial Chapel - Saint Stephen
Sponsored by Inez M. Henryhand Memorial Chapel - Saint Stephen.
Very sorry to learn of John King´s passing. It is my sincere hope and prayer that the King family will be comforted with the precious memories of John and to know that The Lord is our Shepherd and He will comfort you.
Linder Snider
December 25, 2020
