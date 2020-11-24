Menu
John Pickens Gardner Jr.
DIED
November 22, 2020
John Pickens Gardner Jr., 68, of Darlington died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 24, 2020.
I am praying for y´all.I sure am sorry but I know he is seeing a lot of old friends
Chip Dennis
November 24, 2020
I have known John since his freshman year at Wofford and we roomed together my junior year. My best word for John was BIG. He had a big heart, big dreams, and a big personality. RIP John.
Jame
November 24, 2020
There are no words for a man of so many words. We can just say, extraordinary human with a big heart who inspired us, kept us laughing and thinking bigger for ourselves and the world. We love you and miss you and surround Elizabeth & family in layers of peace & comfort
Nancy & Jim Chaconas
Family
November 23, 2020