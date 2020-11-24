To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am praying for y´all.I sure am sorry but I know he is seeing a lot of old friends
Chip Dennis
November 24, 2020
I have known John since his freshman year at Wofford and we roomed together my junior year. My best word for John was BIG. He had a big heart, big dreams, and a big personality. RIP John.
Jame
November 24, 2020
There are no words for a man of so many words. We can just say, extraordinary human with a big heart who inspired us, kept us laughing and thinking bigger for ourselves and the world. We love you and miss you and surround Elizabeth & family in layers of peace & comfort