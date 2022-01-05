Menu
John Murr Rhame Jr.
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sumter High School
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
John Murr

Rhame, Jr.

FLORENCE - John Murr Rhame Jr.,63, died after a brief illness on Sunday, December 25, 2021.

Mr. Rhame was born on Jan. 22, 1958 in Sumter, SC. He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. John Murr Rhame. He graduated from Sumter High School. He attended USC and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his sister, Marian Lesesne Rhame and her husband John Ewer; and his brother-in-law Ware Gaillard Martin.

Surviving are his sisters, Zoe Rhame Warmoth and her husband Frank Warmoth, Beth Rhame Nettles and her husband Chris Nettles, and Jan Rhame Martin; nieces and nephews, Tyson Nettles (Gail), Hamp Nettles, James Warmoth (Crystal), Anna Warmoth (Bobby Prokenpek), Beth Martin Cortopassi (Joe) and Maria Martin (Henry Snyder) and great-nieces and -nephews.

A family service will be held at the Quaker Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.

Waters-Powell Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Jan. 5, 2022.
The how things work list will miss Murr
jim fosse
Acquaintance
February 4, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
George Rhame JR
Family
January 5, 2022
