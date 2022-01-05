John Murr



Rhame, Jr.



FLORENCE - John Murr Rhame Jr.,63, died after a brief illness on Sunday, December 25, 2021.



Mr. Rhame was born on Jan. 22, 1958 in Sumter, SC. He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. John Murr Rhame. He graduated from Sumter High School. He attended USC and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.



In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his sister, Marian Lesesne Rhame and her husband John Ewer; and his brother-in-law Ware Gaillard Martin.



Surviving are his sisters, Zoe Rhame Warmoth and her husband Frank Warmoth, Beth Rhame Nettles and her husband Chris Nettles, and Jan Rhame Martin; nieces and nephews, Tyson Nettles (Gail), Hamp Nettles, James Warmoth (Crystal), Anna Warmoth (Bobby Prokenpek), Beth Martin Cortopassi (Joe) and Maria Martin (Henry Snyder) and great-nieces and -nephews.



A family service will be held at the Quaker Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.



Waters-Powell Funeral Home



Published by SCNow on Jan. 5, 2022.