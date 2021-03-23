John Thomas "Jack"



Schuster



A memorial service for Mr. John Thomas "Jack" Schuster, 90, will be held at 12 o'clock on Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaufort S.C.



He passed away peacefully in Beaufort surrounded by his family, concluding a faithful and fulfilling life- marked by his love for his family, friends and loved ones. He entered into the gates of heaven on the Feast of his favorite saint, St Joseph, March 19, 2021.



Prior to the service there will be Rosary offered. Family will receive friends immediately following the service.



John was born June 4, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Lester J. And Hilda Summer Schuster. He had one brother, Richard J. Schuster, Reno Nevada.



He grew up in Clinton, Iowa, and graduated in 1948 from Clinton High School where he was a star football and track athlete. He received a football Scholarship from Georgetown University, where he played on the football and track teams. After receiving his Degree in Business, he proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was stationed in Pearl Harbor Hawaii.



John was employed by Dupont as a system analyst. He and his family resided in Clinton, Iowa before relocated to Florence, South Carolina, in 1966. He continued working for DuPont until his retirement in 1985. John was a devoted family man. He loved spending time with his six children and friends, both near and far. His favorite hobby was camping and fishing, and motor-homing across this beautiful country. He greatly enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Florida with his sons, sons in laws, grandsons and family friends. He had an engaging and witty sense of humor with high intellect. His loving heart was revealed through many acts of kindness. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by four of his six children; Terry Jane Nash (Mike), Robert "Bob" Schuster (Phyllis), Janet Schuster Ray (Alan), and William "Bill" Schuster (Jane). He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 59 years Mary Lou Iversen Schuster, two sons, Thomas William and Dr. James Schuster (Helene). He had 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Friends of Fisher House 150 Wentworth St, Charleston S.C. 29401. A beautiful home away from home for the families of the hospitalized veteran.



Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



Anderson Funeral Home



Published by SCNow on Mar. 23, 2021.