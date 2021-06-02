John M. "Moot"



Truluck III



LAKE CITY -- John M. "Moot" Truluck, III, 75, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence.



Mr. Truluck was born on August 15, 1945 in Florence County. He was the son of the late John "Jack" Moultrie Truluck and Beverly Myers Truluck. He was a lifelong citizen of Lake City.



"Moot" graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1968, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. Upon graduation he returned to Lake City where he worked as an Educator, Coach, and Administrator for Florence County School District Three (3). He was a partner in the Bowen Tobacco Company and Big Brick Warehouse Company. Two of "Moot's" greatest honors were being appointed to serve on the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission, for three (3) terms and serving under the George W. Bush Administration in Washington, D.C. as the Director of the Tobacco Program at the United States Department of Agriculture. He was a life member of the Lake City First Baptist Church where he served on the Board of Deacons.



Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Carol Ann Matthews Truluck of Lake City; son, John M. (Nancy) Truluck, IV, of Summerville; daughter, Anna T. (Tombo) Milliken of Columbia; grandchildren, Emily Truluck, Grace Truluck, T Milliken and Lesesne Milliken; brother, Woody (Nancy) Truluck of Lake City; sister-in-law, Ruth Wise of Pawleys Island; four nephews; and his beloved dog, Lady.



Mr. Truluck was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Beverly Lesesne Truluck.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 3:00 PM at Lake City Baptist Church, burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends at the church prior to the services.



Memorials can be made to Lake City First Baptist Church, PO Box 820, Lake City, SC, 29560 or Turbeville Children's Home, PO Box 229, Turbeville, SC 29162.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 2, 2021.