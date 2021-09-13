John Keener
Ward, Sr.
DARLINGTON - John Keener Ward, Sr. 88, passed away on Sunday, Sept 12, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.
A private burial will be at Byrd Cemetery, Timmonsville. The family with speak to those attending briefly following the service.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
