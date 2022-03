John KeenerWard, Sr.DARLINGTON - John Keener Ward, Sr. 88, passed away on Sunday, Sept 12, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.A private burial will be at Byrd Cemetery, Timmonsville. The family with speak to those attending briefly following the service.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.