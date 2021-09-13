Menu
John Keener Ward Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
John Keener

Ward, Sr.

DARLINGTON - John Keener Ward, Sr. 88, passed away on Sunday, Sept 12, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.

A private burial will be at Byrd Cemetery, Timmonsville. The family with speak to those attending briefly following the service.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Sep
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
