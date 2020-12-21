Johnnie
Abraham, Sr.
Celebration of Life for Mr. Johnnie Abraham, Sr., will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 22nd at Elizabeth Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. He transitioned Friday, December 18th after an illness.
Johnnie was born in Florence, SC on March 31, 1954, to the late Roosevelt Abraham and Dorothea Grant Abraham. He graduated from Southside High in 1974. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina
Captain Abraham devoted over 38 years of service to the Florence County Sherriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He exhibited daily dedication to the safety of the public and his fellow officers. Johnnie received several awards which included, "Deputy of the Year", "Investigator of the Year" and "SLED SWAT Team".
He was a lifelong member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.
Johnnie leaves beautiful memories to his wife; Vinetha Abraham, son; Johnny Abraham Jr. siblings; Emanuel (Barbara) Abraham of Florence, SC, Lee Samuel (Rosie) Abraham of Augusta, GA, Sampson Abraham of Florence, Jessie (Abner) Brooks, Marie Lunn, Glen (Johnny) Williams all of Florence SC, father and mother in law; Donald (Mamie) Brunson, brother and sisters-in-law; Pamela (Rarenza) Brantley, Gary (Cathy) Brunson, and Shurika (Shayla) Brunson; other relatives and friends.
Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or you may visit www.idealfuneral.com
to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 21, 2020.