Abe, God broke the mold after he made you. I have grieved so much these last few days after I got that call last Friday morning. You were my rock for so many years and we had such fun working together. You held me back when I was angry and built me up when I was down. We were a great team and had the best Pee Dee Agents to work with. South Carolina has lost a wonderful much loved Man and a Law Enforcement Icon. Many will never know of the contributions you made to the Pee Dee area and to South Carolina. I can only take comfort in knowing that we will see each other again some day. Niece and Johnny Jr, please take comfort that Johnny was loved by so many, and we grieve with you both. Kin McKenzie

December 20, 2020