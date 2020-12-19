I was so soo glad to hear of Johnny passing. I hope that you are coping with his death. I didn´t want to bother you while you are still grieving . Love Aunt Libby
Olivia Benjamin - Timmons
January 23, 2021
Nicey, so sorry to hear of Johnnie's pasting. Praying for you and your family.
Sandra Tweed
December 23, 2020
To the Family of Johnny Abraham, you have my deepest sympathy on the loss of this great man. We worked together with the Sheriff Dept. he was always a great source to discuss and solve cases with. A man of integrity and a sense of fairness that will never be forgotten. R.I.P.
Mark Graham
Coworker
December 22, 2020
Really going to miss you Cuz,thoughts and prayers to the family,RIP
James Abraham
December 22, 2020
To the family of Johnny you have my deepest condolences. I will always remember him playing football for Southside High
When I was a cheerleader. He was a great player.
My prayers are with you and your family.
Sylvia Ellis Booker
December 22, 2020
Johnnie was a kind and gentle person. He obviously loved his family, as he always showed dedication, and admiration to all of them. We have lost a sincere and genuine friend of Florence, SC. R.I.P. Quiet Giant, you were.
Gwen James
December 21, 2020
Our hearts are heavy Cuz! You left so sudden but, we realize that God knows best. You always had so much compassion for your family. You will be truly missed. RIH Johnny!
Jimmy & Mable Starr
December 21, 2020
As an assistant solicitor in Florence County I had the privilege of working with Johnnie Abraham for 20 years. The public was well served when Abe investigated a criminal case for the Sheriff. His work was superb. Johnnie was highly regarded by all who worked with him. I extend my sympathy to his family and friends.
Harry Conner
December 21, 2020
Johnnie and I met at the Criminal Justice Academy in 1984. We were in the same basic class. We became friends and have been friends. We worked many cases together when I an investigator at the Sumter County Sheriffs Office. Johnnie surprised me when he appeared at my retirement dinner. Thank you again brother. Rest in Peace. Wesley Gardner
Wesley Gardner
December 21, 2020
Johnnie and I went to Southside and played football together. I later worked with Johnnie at FCSD. He was a faithful friend and I love his laugh. He will be missed.
David Wooten
December 21, 2020
Mr.Abraham and my father Willie Brown worked together for many years at the Florence Sheriff´s Department.
Mr.Abraham was part of my life since childhood.He was a true example of what a officer, friend and a man should be.His heart was pure and he showed Love to my family and never missed a beat if we needed him.Mr.Abraham the Brown family has been very blessed to have you in our life.The golden gates are open and Heaven is singing praises
A beautiful Angel has arrived... Sending Love and Prayers to Mrs.Abraham and Family.
Tammy Brown Jackson
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Johnny was like a brother. RIP my good friend.
James Kennedy
December 21, 2020
Abe,
God broke the mold after he made you. I have grieved so much these last few days after I got that call last Friday morning. You were my rock for so many years and we had such fun working together. You held me back when I was angry and built me up when I was down. We were a great team and had the best Pee Dee Agents to work with. South Carolina has lost a wonderful much loved Man and a Law Enforcement Icon. Many will never know of the contributions you made to the Pee Dee area and to South Carolina. I can only take comfort in knowing that we will see each other again some day. Niece and Johnny Jr, please take comfort that Johnny was loved by so many, and we grieve with you both.
Kin McKenzie
Kin McKenzie
December 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to Nisey & family during this time. Johnnie was the best family friend ever. R.I.P Johnnie
Frances D. Graham
December 20, 2020
I have really lost a dear and good friend. My heart goes out to the family ... Les Hatchell
Mr Leslie Hatchell
December 20, 2020
Sorry to hear about the loss of your husband and a close family friend of ours for many many years. He will be truly missed.
Viola and Roosevelt Jackson
December 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family Heaven has gain another angel RIP my brother
Willie Mae Sugar Brown
December 20, 2020
Sleep in peace, friend.
Charles Woods
December 20, 2020
Sorry to hear about the loss of Johnnie. Our prayers go out to the entire Abraham Family.
Harry Spears
December 20, 2020
Abe was a wonderful man and friend. I worked with him years ago and stayed in touch over the years. He always had my back and out of his way to help others. He will truly be missed. Fly high my sweet friend. God has another Angel in heaven.