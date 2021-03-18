Johnny Ladd
Montrose
Johnny Ladd Montrose, 73, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Mr. Montrose was born a son of the late Mary Louise Sarioul Montrose and Rudolph Montrose. He was a Vietnam veteran of the US Air Force. Mr. Montrose was a member of Southside Baptist Church and the #1 New Orleans Saints fan.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Vonnie Ingram and brother, LaRue Montrose.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Owens Montrose; sons, Jonathan Lance Montrose of Florence, Mark Christopher Montrose (Jamie) of Summerville, SC and Timothy Ryan Montrose (Charidy) of Florence; daughter, Lindsay Michelle Montrose of Florence; grandchildren, Mary-Kate Montrose, Elizabeth Montrose, Christopher Montrose and Matthew Montrose; and brother, Joseph Montrose (Susan) of Florence, and his best friend and granddog, Rudy.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Southside Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 -11:00 AM on Friday at the Church.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, P. O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 18, 2021.