My old pal friend and co-worker. Today I am very sad to hear of your passing from this life. We shared many good times together in our younger lives working for the railroad and doing many things together. Though I had not seen you in many years you were often on my mind. I hope to see you again one day soon my friend in a much better place where peace and rest will last forever. May the God of peace and hope guide your family and friends through this difficult time. Until we meet again Johnny, RIP...

Wayne Parrish March 19, 2021