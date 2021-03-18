Menu
Johnny Ladd Montrose
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Johnny Ladd

Montrose

Johnny Ladd Montrose, 73, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Mr. Montrose was born a son of the late Mary Louise Sarioul Montrose and Rudolph Montrose. He was a Vietnam veteran of the US Air Force. Mr. Montrose was a member of Southside Baptist Church and the #1 New Orleans Saints fan.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Vonnie Ingram and brother, LaRue Montrose.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Owens Montrose; sons, Jonathan Lance Montrose of Florence, Mark Christopher Montrose (Jamie) of Summerville, SC and Timothy Ryan Montrose (Charidy) of Florence; daughter, Lindsay Michelle Montrose of Florence; grandchildren, Mary-Kate Montrose, Elizabeth Montrose, Christopher Montrose and Matthew Montrose; and brother, Joseph Montrose (Susan) of Florence, and his best friend and granddog, Rudy.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Southside Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 -11:00 AM on Friday at the Church.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, P. O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 18, 2021.
Linda, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Johnny. May you and the children find the peace of God during this time. When we lose someone we love we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind. Just know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time! Love you! Barbara Willoughby (843) 687-9675--please give me a call.
Barbara Willoughby
March 23, 2021
Very sorry to learn of your loss. You are in my PRAYERS.
Peggy Tisdale
March 19, 2021
My old pal friend and co-worker. Today I am very sad to hear of your passing from this life. We shared many good times together in our younger lives working for the railroad and doing many things together. Though I had not seen you in many years you were often on my mind. I hope to see you again one day soon my friend in a much better place where peace and rest will last forever. May the God of peace and hope guide your family and friends through this difficult time. Until we meet again Johnny, RIP...
Wayne Parrish
March 19, 2021
Please accept my sincerest condolences. Johnny was a pleasure to work with all those years at Pee Dee Center. He was a wonderful supervisor and friend.
Curtis Amerson
March 18, 2021
