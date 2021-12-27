Menu
Johnny Johnny Pierce
ABOUT
Timmonsville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Johnny

Pierce

Timmonsville, SC – John Walter "Johnny" Pierce, III, 69 passed away on Saturday Dec. 25, 2021 after a long illness.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:00 at Peniel Baptist Church. Timmonsville, SC. The family will speak to those attending after the service.

Mr. Pierce was born in Florence County, the son of the late John Walter, Jr. "J.W." Pierceand Frances "Frankie" Virginia Munn Pierce.

Please visit www.laytonandersonfh.com for complete details.

Layton-Anderson Funeral, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Peniel Baptist Church Cemetery
4186 Twin Church Road, Timmonsville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
nando haase
Family
December 29, 2021
So sad to read this. He was a great friend. Prayers to his family for peace and comfort.
Dawn Tolson
Friend
December 27, 2021
I kinda think we were in the same class for 12 years
Jones Lockhart
December 27, 2021
