Johnny
Pierce
Timmonsville, SC – John Walter "Johnny" Pierce, III, 69 passed away on Saturday Dec. 25, 2021 after a long illness.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:00 at Peniel Baptist Church. Timmonsville, SC. The family will speak to those attending after the service.
Mr. Pierce was born in Florence County, the son of the late John Walter, Jr. "J.W." Pierceand Frances "Frankie" Virginia Munn Pierce.
Please visit www.laytonandersonfh.com
for complete details.
Layton-Anderson Funeral, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 27, 2021.