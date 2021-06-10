Menu
Rev. Johnny Loraine Tyner Sr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norton Funeral Home
1414 W Carolina Ave
Hartsville, SC
Rev. Johnny Loraine Tyner Sr., 66, of Hartsville died Saturday, June 5, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Norton Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 10, 2021.
You was a great uncle it’s going to be sad riding down that drive way and not seeing you come in and out anymore but we know you’re no longer suffering and out of pain I love you uncle Johnny and will miss you dearly. Prayers for the family.
Candice
Family
June 6, 2021
