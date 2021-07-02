To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc.
2 Entries
My condolences to the family. Johnny was a brother in Christ and had a servants heart. All that knew him experienced his joy in the Lord. He will be missed.
George E. Holiway
Friend
July 3, 2021
Johnny was a true servant of the Lord. He always had a great attitude and a smile on his face. He was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Know he will be missed by Joan and the family. I am a member of Trinity and always enjoyed my interactions with him as we would serve together.