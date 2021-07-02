Menu
Johnny Boyd Wilds
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Johnny B. Wilds died Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Ideal Funeral Parlor.
Published by SCNow on Jul. 2, 2021.
My condolences to the family. Johnny was a brother in Christ and had a servants heart. All that knew him experienced his joy in the Lord. He will be missed.
George E. Holiway
Friend
July 3, 2021
Johnny was a true servant of the Lord. He always had a great attitude and a smile on his face. He was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Know he will be missed by Joan and the family. I am a member of Trinity and always enjoyed my interactions with him as we would serve together.
Joan Brown
Other
July 2, 2021
