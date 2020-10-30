Jonathan Jay (J.Jay)



Heiden



Jonathan Jay Heiden, born January 29, 1990 (age 30), passed away on October 28, 2020 in Florence, South Carolina. After attending Charlotte Country Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina and then West Florence High School in Florence, South Carolina, J.Jay graduated in 2008. He then attended East Carolina University. J.Jay married Taylor Bryson Heiden on September 6, 2014. Whether you know J.Jay as a lacrosse player, truck enthusiast, or for his love of animals, J.Jay was a free spirit and enjoyed life through each of its seasons. If you truly knew J.Jay, he was warm, affectionate and loved. In addition to his parents, Dr. Larry Heiden and Robin LaVecchia, J.Jay is survived by his wife, Taylor Bryson Heiden, and son Benjamin (Benji) Laurence Heiden (age 5). He is also survived by his siblings Richard LaVecchia IV, Lola LaVecchia, Dr. Marc Heiden (Sherry), Derek Heiden (Melissa), and Nicole Sodoma, along with several nephews, nieces and cousins. He is also survived by his wife's family, Leigh and Robby Bryson and his three sister- in-laws. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benjamin Laurence Heiden Trust at South State Bank.



Published by SCNow from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.