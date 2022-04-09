Menu
Josephine Davis
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home Inc
612 S Main St
Darlington, SC
Josephine

Davis

Ms. Josephine Davis DARLINGTON, SC – Graveside Services for Josephine Davis, age 82, who passed away Sunday, April 3 after an extended illness in Columbia, SC, will be held Sunday, 2:00 pm at New Providence UMC Cemetery, 4445 Hoffmeyer Rd., Darlington. Pastor Gerald Fryer of Snow Hill Baptist Church will officiate. Visitation with family will be held Saturday, 6-8 p.m. at Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home in Darlington.

Ms. Davis was born in Darlington County, a daughter of the late Leola Cannon Marks. She attended the Darlington County Public Schools. Ms. Davis was a member of Snow Hill Baptist Church in Florence, SC and a past member of Peaceful Missionary Baptist Church in Timmonsville, SC.

Surviving are two daughters, Judy Baskett and Mae Sims of Columbia, SC, a son-in-law, Calvin Dargan of Darlington, SC, four grandchildren, one granddaughter-in-law, five great grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by daughter JoAnn Davis Dargan, brother Willie Jackson, Jr., sister Henretta Jackson and grandson GySgt Anthony Dargan.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home
612 S Main St, Darlington, SC
Apr
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Providence UMC Cemetery
4445 Hoffmeyer Rd., Darlington, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
