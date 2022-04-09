Ms. Josephine Davis DARLINGTON, SC – Graveside Services for Josephine Davis, age 82, who passed away Sunday, April 3 after an extended illness in Columbia, SC, will be held Sunday, 2:00 pm at New Providence UMC Cemetery, 4445 Hoffmeyer Rd., Darlington. Pastor Gerald Fryer of Snow Hill Baptist Church will officiate. Visitation with family will be held Saturday, 6-8 p.m. at Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home in Darlington.
Ms. Davis was born in Darlington County, a daughter of the late Leola Cannon Marks. She attended the Darlington County Public Schools. Ms. Davis was a member of Snow Hill Baptist Church in Florence, SC and a past member of Peaceful Missionary Baptist Church in Timmonsville, SC.
Surviving are two daughters, Judy Baskett and Mae Sims of Columbia, SC, a son-in-law, Calvin Dargan of Darlington, SC, four grandchildren, one granddaughter-in-law, five great grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by daughter JoAnn Davis Dargan, brother Willie Jackson, Jr., sister Henretta Jackson and grandson GySgt Anthony Dargan.