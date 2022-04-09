Josephine



Davis



Ms. Josephine Davis DARLINGTON, SC – Graveside Services for Josephine Davis, age 82, who passed away Sunday, April 3 after an extended illness in Columbia, SC, will be held Sunday, 2:00 pm at New Providence UMC Cemetery, 4445 Hoffmeyer Rd., Darlington. Pastor Gerald Fryer of Snow Hill Baptist Church will officiate. Visitation with family will be held Saturday, 6-8 p.m. at Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home in Darlington.



Ms. Davis was born in Darlington County, a daughter of the late Leola Cannon Marks. She attended the Darlington County Public Schools. Ms. Davis was a member of Snow Hill Baptist Church in Florence, SC and a past member of Peaceful Missionary Baptist Church in Timmonsville, SC.



Surviving are two daughters, Judy Baskett and Mae Sims of Columbia, SC, a son-in-law, Calvin Dargan of Darlington, SC, four grandchildren, one granddaughter-in-law, five great grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by daughter JoAnn Davis Dargan, brother Willie Jackson, Jr., sister Henretta Jackson and grandson GySgt Anthony Dargan.



Published by SCNow on Apr. 9, 2022.