Josephine Haynes
Marsh
Josephine Haynes Marsh, 89, from Pamplico, passed away to her eternal home on September 9, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late George K. and Hulda Jane Kennedy Haynes. Josephine was a lifelong member of Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church. She was a good mother, and grandmother, loved car racing with her favorite race car driver being Jeff Gordon #24. She loved her family and God, and working in her yard. If she knew you, she was your friend for life, and will be greatly missed by all who did know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles W. Marsh; son, Billy Ray Miller; son-in-law, James Larry Flowers; brothers, George Haynes, Johnny Haynes, and beloved baby brother, Jimmy Haynes; sisters, Louise Hobgood and Ruth Ann Bailey; several brothers-in-law and nephews.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Wanda Marsh Flowers of Pamplico; grandson, Jason (Rachael) Flowers of Pamplico; granddaughter, Amy Flowers of Pamplico; and three great-grandchildren, Chance Flowers, Ahriana (Harper) Flowers, and Nathaniel Allen; three sisters, Daisy Thompson of Florence, Irene Hyman of Pamplico, and Winnie Calcutt of Effingham; brother, Kenneth C. (Jeanette) Haynes of Bonneau, SC.
Memorials may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
in loving memory of Billy Ray Miller, her son and great-nephews, Christopher and Patrick Capps.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Monday, September 13, 2021 at Mt. Elon Baptist Church with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.