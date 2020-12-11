Josephus



Josephus Joyner, born April 30, 1973 to Tempie Von Kingsberry and Joe Joyner, Rocky Mount, NC, passed away December 5, 2020 at the family home In the 1990's, Josephus worked for Marvel Comics; he was a commission artist and professional chef; after moving to Washington State, he became a Twitch Affiliate.



Josephus and Michelle Stuter were married on May 1, 2010 He is survived by Michelle at the family home, his daughters Jarelia and Caitlyn, brother Vincent (Latoya) Joyner and sister Jessica Joyner He is preceded by his parents.



No funeral is planned.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 11, 2020.