Josephus Joyner
1973 - 2020
BORN
1973
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pacific NW Cremation - North Spokane
4407 N. Division St., Suite 103
Spokane, WA
Josephus

Joyner

Josephus Joyner, born April 30, 1973 to Tempie Von Kingsberry and Joe Joyner, Rocky Mount, NC, passed away December 5, 2020 at the family home In the 1990's, Josephus worked for Marvel Comics; he was a commission artist and professional chef; after moving to Washington State, he became a Twitch Affiliate.

Josephus and Michelle Stuter were married on May 1, 2010 He is survived by Michelle at the family home, his daughters Jarelia and Caitlyn, brother Vincent (Latoya) Joyner and sister Jessica Joyner He is preceded by his parents.

No funeral is planned.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 11, 2020.
My condolences goes out to you and your family
Jeblonski Green
December 11, 2020
May the God of all comfort,comfort you and the family at this time of transistion. Cousin to Shelton Parker
Vance Joyner
December 11, 2020
