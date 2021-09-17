Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Y. Seegars Mixon Bryant
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Joyce Y. Seegars Mixon

Bryant

Joyce Y. Seegars Mixon Bryant, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Ms. Bryant was born a daughter of the late Bessie Joye Yates and Sam Edward Yates. She was the owner and operator of Pee Dee Appraisal Service for over fifteen years. Ms. Bryant was a member of Gospel Temple Worship Center (Palmetto Street) for over 40 years.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, James W. Seegars, Sr.; second husband, Marvin K. Mixon; daughter, Connie Constance Tedder; brothers, Sam Edward Yates, Jr. and Norris Yates; and sisters, Kay Player and Rosa Mae Kelly.

She is survived by her sons, James W. Seegars, Jr. (Donna) and Tony E. Seegars, both of Florence; daughter, Teresa J. Walters of Florence; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and brother, Jack Yates of Olathe, Oregon.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Sep
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.