Joyce Y. Seegars Mixon
Bryant
Joyce Y. Seegars Mixon Bryant, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Ms. Bryant was born a daughter of the late Bessie Joye Yates and Sam Edward Yates. She was the owner and operator of Pee Dee Appraisal Service for over fifteen years. Ms. Bryant was a member of Gospel Temple Worship Center (Palmetto Street) for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, James W. Seegars, Sr.; second husband, Marvin K. Mixon; daughter, Connie Constance Tedder; brothers, Sam Edward Yates, Jr. and Norris Yates; and sisters, Kay Player and Rosa Mae Kelly.
She is survived by her sons, James W. Seegars, Jr. (Donna) and Tony E. Seegars, both of Florence; daughter, Teresa J. Walters of Florence; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and brother, Jack Yates of Olathe, Oregon.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 17, 2021.